Liberia: LRA Appreciates Employees for Outstanding Performances

20 May 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Forty-four employees of the Liberia Revenue Authority have been certificated after they completed training in different areas of human capacity development.

The training covered Supply chain management, Records management, domestic resource mobilization, and Customer Service.

The Liberia Institute of Public Administration, LIPA, conducted training in Supply chain and records management, while the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) conducted training in Domestic Resource Mobilization.

At the same time, the Revenue Generation for Governance and Growth (RG3) group conducted training in Customer Service.

Remarking at the event, the Deputy LRA Commissioner General for Technical Affairs, Decontee T. King Sackie, encouraged participants of the training to do their best in giving back what they've learned to LRA as an institution.

Madam King-Sackie stated; "We are tax officers and our target audience are tax payers; Unless we show a customer-oriented way of dealing with them, we will get far and no further".

Speaking on behalf of the training partners, Mr. Mohamed Swaray of RG3 encouraged staffs to take advantage of training opportunities provided by LRA.

He further urged the participants to make the Revenue Authority second to none in terms of staff capacity development.

He made the disclosure when the Human Resource Management Division, Training and Capacity development unit held the Honoring and Certification Ceremony for Staffs at LRA Headquarters in Paynesville.

