Liberia: Calm Returns in G/Gedeh

20 May 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The joint security has restored calm to the southeastern city of Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, following disturbances earlier in the day which led to the burning of a police station and the reported looting of businesses.

The incident is said to have ensued when a correction officer, who doubles as a businessman, reportedly died of a stab wound he sustained during a fight some time ago with another trader. The police came under attack when they attempted to prevent a mob from attacking the trader and his family whom they blamed for the death of the businessman - even though the deceased businessman had received medical treatment and returned home several days earlier.

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice, warned that it will not tolerate people taking the law into their own hands. Security forces are currently in pursuit of all the ring leaders and masterminds of today's violence.

"Anyone who obstructs the work of peace officers or attacks them in anyway will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law", Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean has said.

Read the original article on New Republic.

