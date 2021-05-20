Liberia: PYJ Powerless

... says Sen. Dillion

Montserrado county senator Abraham Darius Dillon said that Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson(PYJ) is no longer a popular man and not fearful, so there was no need for people to be afraid.

More to that, he is now seen as an ordinary person who does not command any military power as had during the days of the war.

He made the statement this week on a local radio station in response to PYJ's statement against him last week

"Prince Johnson is the least of my worries. He's not Prince Johnson that we knew during 1990. When Prince Johnson was angry during the civil war you would see many dead bodies lying down, but these days his anger means nothing because he doesn't have that power he had to kill people," Sen. Dillon said when he appeared on Truth FM.

Last week, Senator Johnson lashed out at Senator Dillon that he was always threatened him with the establishment of war crimes court in Liberia. "Whenever I am on the floor, he will open his... .mouth to say, war crimes court, war crimes court."

Senator Johnson said, there would be no war crimes court in Liberia because after the war in 2003, all parties as well as the international community agree for the establishment of peace and Reconciliation Commission; which was set up.

But senator Dillion on the radio said; "We have a lot of things that have been swept under the carpet all because of the culture of impunity and is because of that I am speaking against those ills, not only the war and economic crimes court."

"Who is Sen. Prince Johnson to be panicking when someone speaks about the establishment of a war and economic crimes court? Is he the only Liberian who fought war? Why those who visibly participated in the civil war can't complain when the establishment of a war and economic crimes court is mentioned or is Senator Johnson already guilty?"

Senator Johnson broke away from the National Patriotic Front of Liberia headed by jailed president, Charles Taylor. He established the Independent National patriot Front of Liberia and later captured former president Samuel Doe in 1990 when he had gone to visit the port.

Sen. Johnson, is serving his second nine-year tenure as senator.

