Namibia: Geingob Set to Nominate Electoral Commission of Namibia Commissioners

The names of successful candidates who were interviewed in public last week to replace Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) commissioners have been sent to President Hage Geingob for final nomination before the National Assembly endorses them.

A week ago, the ECN named the 15 candidates who were interviewed in public to replace commissioners whose terms will lapse on 15 September 2021.

National Assembly secretary Lydia Kandetu this week confirmed that the selection committee is done with the selection process for the successful candidates.

"The selection committee is done. The names were already sent to the Head of State last week," she said.

Asked who and how many these candidates were, Kandetu could not reveal the exact number of successful candidates nor their names.

"We are not supposed to mention the names to the media yet until the process is done," she said.

The positions were advertised, and the selection committee shortlisted 15 candidates who were interviewed at 09h00 last Monday at parliament.

Interviews held with shortlisted applicants were open to the public, and then the committee had to recommend in writing to the president eight or less than eight, but a sufficient number of suitable applicants, to be considered for appointment as a member of the commission.

The 15 candidates were Maria Amupolo, Munolwisho Ipangelua, Francina Keendjele, Emmerentia Leonard, Ndilimeke Mavulu, Elsie Nghikembua, Andreas Maseke, Vilyo Ndapopiwa, Joram Rukambe, Hendrik Tjibeba, Ellison Tjirera, Rui Tyitende, Rachel Mundilo, Gerson Sindano and Petrus van Zyl.

In March this year, the ECN placed adverts in local newspapers, inviting interested parties to apply for appointment as members of the electoral body to replace ECN chairperson Notemba Tjipueja, Ulrich Freyer and Nghikembua, whose terms are ending in September.

The new commissioners will join Gerson Tjihenuna and Evaristus Evaristus, who were appointed to the commission in 2019. The Electoral Act, Act 5 of 2014 mandates the ECN to invite interested persons to apply, in writing, for appointment as members of the electoral commission for a period not exceeding five years. The same act also mandates that the ECN selects not less than 10 but not more than 20 applicants to be interviewed by a selection committee.

Tjipueja, Freyer and Nghikembua's terms end on 15 September. Tjipueja and Freyer would have served the institution for 10 years on 15 September and, therefore, were not eligible to re-apply.

Nghikembua had served the institution for five years, and was eligible to reapply.