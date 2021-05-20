South Africa: Discovery Bank Launches Referral Programme

19 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Discovery Bank

In the first of its kind among South African banks and financial institutions, Discovery Bank will give clients the functionality to invite friends and family to sign up to the Bank - and for both clients and friends to get rewarded in the form of Discovery Miles, creating an eco-system of shared-value.

"Internationally, some of the most successful technology-driven businesses, such as Airbnb and Uber, have reached unprecedented scale from "digital word-of-mouth" referrals and, at Discovery, we've always believed that our clients should be our greatest ambassadors as they experience our products first hand. Our banking platform is designed to offer an exciting user experience and facilitates a digital network where the rewards of shared-value banking can be multiplied across our client base - which is the foundation of Friend Referral Rewards," says Discovery Bank CEO, Hylton Kallner.

As a shared-value bank, Friends Referral Rewards brings together a number of unique and powerful assets of Discovery Bank's model - an advanced digital banking capability that enables clients to open an account in minutes, the Discovery Miles rewards currency and the Discovery Pay platform that allows clients to easily see which of their...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

