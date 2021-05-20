East Africa: 35th Council of Ministers of the Indian Ocean Commission

press release

The 35th Council of Ministers of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) was held today, through videoconference, in presence of the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo. The UN Resident Coordinator, Ms Christine Umutoni, the Secretary General of the IOC, Mr Vêlayoudom Marimoutou, and representatives of various IOC Member States, also participated.

Discussions focused on the preparation of an economic recovery plan; the holding of the IOC-EU 2021-2027; the waste management and disaster risk reduction initiatives; the response plan to the COVID-19 and support to the SEGA-One Health network; and a renewed cooperation in the academic field and research.

On the occasion, the Union of Comoros passed on the Chairmanship of the IOC to the Republic of France.

In his address, Minister Ganoo expressed his thanks to the IOC and Member States for their support as regards the grounding of the bulk carrier MV Wakashio and the COVID-19 pandemic. He also underlined the need for urgent mass vaccination against the COVID-19 for herd immunity that will enable the reopening of borders and economies.

The IOC, he said, represents a major force that allows members to bring forth proposals to international bodies and defend the interests of Island States. He lauded the initiative of diplomatic representatives of the African Union and the European Union to support the IOC and ensure the implementation of a new partnership between Europe and Africa.

Moreover, Minister Ganoo made several strategic proposals namely the implementation of the regional economic recovery plan among Member States; the Regional Action Plan for the Blue Economy - PAREB; the Maritime Security Architecture mechanism in the South West Indian Ocean; and the Post-Cotonou negotiations. These proposals, he added, will contribute to the various socio-economic issues and ensure food security, maritime security, and digital connectivity in the region.

The third Ministerial Conference on Maritime Security will be held via videoconference at the end of this year, he indicated.

Minister Ganoo also expressed gratitude to Member States for their unwavering support and encouraged members to strengthen the existing fraternal ties and solidarity in this unprecedented situation brought about by the pandemic.