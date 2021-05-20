Mauritius: Covid-19 - Prime Minister and Parliamentarians Receive Second Jab of Astrazeneca/Covishield

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, received, today, the second jab of the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine against the COVID-19, at the Sir Harilal Vaghjee Memorial Hall, in Port Louis.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Sooroojdev Phokeer, several Ministers and the Leader of the Opposition, Mr Xavier Luc Duval were also vaccinated.

Speaking on his personal experience after being vaccinated, the Prime Minister stated that no negative symptoms were felt after his first dose and is hopeful that the second dose goes equally well.

With regard to the vaccination campaign, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that it is running smoothly and encouraged the population to get themselves vaccinated against the COVID-19 for their own protection and safety.

He pointed out that the campaign is ongoing while adding that a programme has been put in place so that at least 60% of the population is vaccinated. The Prime Minister cautioned that the virus can be fatal for some individuals and therefore reiterated the importance of vaccination.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also spoke of the consignment of Sinopharm vaccines that will be procured later this evening.