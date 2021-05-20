Mauritius: Covid-19 - Prime Minister and Parliamentarians Receive Second Jab of Astrazeneca/Covishield

20 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, received, today, the second jab of the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine against the COVID-19, at the Sir Harilal Vaghjee Memorial Hall, in Port Louis.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Sooroojdev Phokeer, several Ministers and the Leader of the Opposition, Mr Xavier Luc Duval were also vaccinated.

Speaking on his personal experience after being vaccinated, the Prime Minister stated that no negative symptoms were felt after his first dose and is hopeful that the second dose goes equally well.

With regard to the vaccination campaign, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that it is running smoothly and encouraged the population to get themselves vaccinated against the COVID-19 for their own protection and safety.

He pointed out that the campaign is ongoing while adding that a programme has been put in place so that at least 60% of the population is vaccinated. The Prime Minister cautioned that the virus can be fatal for some individuals and therefore reiterated the importance of vaccination.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also spoke of the consignment of Sinopharm vaccines that will be procured later this evening.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.