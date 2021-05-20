Mauritius: Covid-19 - Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo Urges Senior Citizens to Get Vaccinated

20 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A COVID-19 vaccination programme for senior citizens kicked off this morning at Plaza in Rose Hill. Those aged 75 and above, received their first dose of the vaccine against the COVID-19.

The Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, effected a site visit, this morning, at the vaccination centre. In a statement, she expressed satisfaction as regards the smooth running of the vaccination exercise.

The Minister urged all senior citizens concerned to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot in one of the several vaccination centres set up across the island by the Ministry of Health and Wellness. She recalled that this governmental endeavour aims at protecting the health of senior citizens and the population, against the novel coronavirus.

