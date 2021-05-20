Mauritius: Part of Victoria Urban Terminal to Be Operational in November This Year, States Vpm Husnoo

press release

'According to the engineers, part of the Victoria Urban Terminal will be operational as from November 2021, while a second phase which will accommodate hawkers will be ready around March or April 2022'.

The Vice-Prime Minister (VPM), Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, made this statement, today, following a site visit effected at the Victoria Urban Terminal, in Port-Louis. The president of the Street Vendors Association, Mr Hydar Ryman, and other personalities, were also present.

The objective of the visit was to take stock of the construction works completed up to now and to find ways for solving possible sewage and drain problems in the area, among others.

VPM Husnoo expressed satisfaction as regards the progress of works undertaken and highlighted that the aim of the visit was also to enable hawkers to have a glimpse of where they will be relocated and the type of stalls which will be available for them to acquire in the future. He underlined the importance of having the hawkers' point of view during the site visit as the Victoria Urban Terminal, upon completion, will accommodate some 1 000 hawkers. The hawkers' area will be divided into several sections as follows: food, fruits and vegetables areas.

Furthermore, Dr Husnoo pointed out that this project, which will also include office space, a drop-off area for buses, a parking area for some 400 vehicles as well as taxis stands, will change the landscape of Port-Louis. He also recalled that hawkers were given the assurance that they would be relocated and this project bears testimony to Government's commitment towards them.

For his part, Mr Ryman underscored that, through a Public-Private partnership, Government has put much effort so as to enable the Victoria Urban Terminal project to materialise. He added that, through this project, Government recognises hawkers' contribution in the socio-economic development of the country. Mr Ryman also commended the private sector consortium for their contribution in this project.