Namibia: Oshana Fights Vaccine Myths

Ongwediva — Whilst the dissemination of information in rural Namibia remains a challenge; some northern constituency councillors say it is imperative to diffuse the misconceptions associated with the Covid-19 vaccination.

They say there are too many misconceptions hindering the community from getting vaccinated.

Okatana councillor Edmund Iishuwa said the vaccination has been met with mixed feelings, with the youth particularly shying away from the awareness-creation meetings.

"Some people are positive but there are those who have negative misconceptions about the vaccination because of the things they have been hearing," Iishuwa said.

On a positive note, Iishuwa said there are communities who are directly engaging his office to arrange for officials from the health ministry to visit their areas to share information about the vaccine.

The councillor for Uukwiyu-Uushona, Andreas Amundjindi said the mobile team visited the clinic in his area once and the response was positive.

He said sensitisation on Covid-19 in his constituency is planned for 27 May 2021.

With the national broadcaster workers being on strike, his office is now using text messages and the church to inform the public of gatherings, including that of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the health acting director in Oshana region, Asser Shipanga said the data is collected from all clinics, including those in the rural areas, an indication that people from all the corners are getting vaccinated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition to the mobile clinic doing rounds in the region, Shipanga said the vaccination has been rolled out to nine clinics.

The public can also get vaccinated at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, Ongwediva Medipark as well as Ondangwa Private Hospital.

Earlier this week, Penda Kashihakumwa, who is spearheading the vaccination information sharing campaign, said they have been receiving a good turn-up at the vaccination centres.

Kashihakumwa said their job is not to entice the public to get vaccinated, but rather to educate the public on the vaccination and thereby allow them to make an informed decision on whether to get vaccinated or not.

He stressed that it does not mean that once vaccinated one will not contract Covid-19.

"What we are saying is that it will reduce your chance of contracting it and it will also reduce your chance of being hospitalised or getting to the intensive care unit (ICU)," said Kashihakumwa.