South Africa: All Contact Sport in Schools Suspended With Immediate Effect

19 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

Announced by the Department of Basic Education on Wednesday, the move comes after a surge of Covid-19 infections related to school sports was reported during the last week of term. Numbers have increased since the start of the second term.

The decision by the Council of Education Ministers to suspend all contact sports with immediate effect, was made in a virtual meeting on Wednesday morning.

[MEDIA STATEMENT] Contact sports suspended with immediate effect in school@ElijahMhlanga @ReginahMhaule @HubertMweli pic.twitter.com/zI6jeIIrMY

-- Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) May 19, 2021

The announcement came amid an increase in Covid-19 outbreaks linked to school sports in Gauteng, since schools reopened for the second term, said the Department of Basic Education (DBE).

"It is evident that despite following the protocols as guided by the directions on extramural activities and standard operating procedure on the prevention, containment and management of Covid-19 in schools, contact sports events still contribute to the spread of Covid-19," the DBE said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Following the school sports activities-related Covid-19 outbreaks in Gauteng and [the] general rise of cases in communities across the country, the Outbreak Response Team said that the risk was high when engaged in close-contact sports," read the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

