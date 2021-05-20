Namibia: Cops Seize Contraband Worth Over N$330 000

20 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Omuthiya — Police at Oshivelo have intercepted and confiscated illicit products such as cigarettes as well as boxes containing sachets of whiskey with a combined value of N$337 500.

Three truck drivers have since been arrested in connection with the transportation of contraband products and have been charged for contravening the Customs and Excise Act.

According to the crime incident report, on Tuesday, a 41-year-old employee of Topaz was arrested after he was found with 21 boxes of Yes cigarettes. Eight boxes of Best whiskey were found loaded in the truck and covered in sacks. They were valued at N$114 600.

The report further indicates a 27-year-old man was also arrested when the police discovered 60 boxes of Best whiskey including one box of Yes cigarettes, in two pickups, which were being transported inside a green Scania truck.

These products had a combined market value of N$78 800.

Last week, another consignment valued at N$144 100 containing similar products was also confiscated and the driver was arrested. All three suspects appeared in the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court.

