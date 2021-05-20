South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Confirms Total of 290 677 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19 in Western Cape

press release

As of 1pm on 19 May 2021, the Western Cape has 3094 active COVID-19 infections, with a total of 290 677 people having been infected with COVID-19 to date and 275 854 recoveries.

The Western Cape has recorded 9 additional deaths since our last daily update on Tuesday, 18 May, bringing the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in the province to 11 729. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

LetsDoThis: Premier Winde takes vaccine registration drive to Langebaan

Today, we took the #LetsDoThis campaign to Langebaan and joined Mfesane Community Services' community healthcare workers in a registration drive in "Ou Blok". During the registration drive, I assisted in registering 4 residents who were 60 years and older. Please see photos attached.

The Mfesane Community Services are assisting the Department of Health with registrations in the Saldanha Bay Municipality, servicing communities including Vredenberg, Langebaan and Paternoster.

I want to commend the community healthcare workers who are assisting these communities with their registration. The community is indebted to you for your hard work, commitment and dedication to fighting COVID-19. You are playing on important part in promoting awareness and ensuring that we achieve our registration targets.

Leading the operation is CEO of Mfesane, Yolandi Afrika, who said: "When I engage with the community on registration drives, I tell them that I have received my vaccine already and that it is safe. Community members ask me how I felt, and I tell them that I didn't have any side effects when I got my vaccine. The vaccine really is a great defense against COVID-19."

During the registration drive, I had the opportunity to help register Gertrude Engelbrecht or "Auntie Gertie" who said that: "I am grateful to the Premier and community workers for helping me to register. I am also glad that I will be able to receive the vaccine near to my home."

To register, please visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the EVDS portal link, or Dial *134*832# and follow the prompts (FREE on all South African Networks), or WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.

If you are over 60 and registered for your COVID-19 vaccine, you can expect:

An SMS confirming your registration.

A second SMS with an appointment date and the place - for those who have already registered this should come in the next 2-3 weeks.

Get vaccinated with your first dose.

Proof of vaccination card.

An appointment date for your second dose (if two-dose vaccine).

The time has come to fight back against COVID-19. #LetsDoThis, Western Cape!