South Africa: SA to Close 10 Diplomatic Missions Abroad

20 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) says it has taken the hard but necessary decision to shut down 10 diplomatic missions abroad.

According to the department, this was in response to the country's fiscal constraints, exacerbated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the media ahead of her department's budget vote in Parliament, Minister Naledi Pandor said Cabinet made the resolution after a series of consultations that culminated in a decision.

According to the Minister, the missions, which include embassies, high commissions and consulates, are being closed systematically during the 2021/22 financial year.

"This decision is deeply regretted and South Africa expresses its confidence that the excellent diplomatic relations with these countries and regions will continue through the non-resident missions, and the diplomatic missions represented in South Africa," Pandor said on Thursday.

Pandor announced that the list of missions earmarked for closure include: Minsk, Belarus; Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago; The Holy See, The Vatican; Helsinki, Finland; Milan, Italy (consulate); Muscat, Oman; Suva, Fiji; Bucharest, Romania; Lima, Peru and Chicago, United States (consulate).

In addition, she assured South African citizens resident abroad, businesses and tourists that a smooth transfer of civic and immigration services to non-resident missions is underway.

"All affected stakeholders are advised to check with the affected embassies and consulates-general on the exact dates of termination of services," she said.

Meanwhile, Pandor said further announcements of the transfer of civic and immigration services will be made on the websites of DIRCO, the Department of Home Affairs and the affected missions.

Foreign policy priorities

According to Pandor, even before the global community was confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic, the world had become more volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous.

She said this includes crosscutting and border-blind challenges, global warming, terrorism, pandemics, and cybersecurity.

"The global governance architecture is at a crossroads, as it struggles to manage the multiple challenges afflicting people and the planet, while governing relations between States, as well as those between States and non-State actors."

Therefore, Pandor said South Africa has to execute its foreign policy "conscious" and "responsive" to dynamic national and international contexts.

"It is in this environment that South Africa promotes and protects its national interest. South Africa's national interest displays a people-centred, progressive and developmental outlook evidenced in its foreign policy."

She believes that this could be done by promoting pan-Africanism, South-South solidarity and cooperation, North-South cooperation, and multilateral cooperation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

