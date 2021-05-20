South Africa: Media Statement - Sub-Committee Invites Comments On Candidates' Applications for Nyda Board

document

The Sub-Committee of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services have placed on the parliamentary website the curricula vitae (CVs) of candidates who have applied to be considered for appointment as National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) board members.

The sub-committee invites the public and civil society to make comments on the candidates' CVs. The closing date for comments from members of the public and civil society is 5 June 2021.

Approximately 1 000 applications were received after the sub-committee placed an advert in national newspapers calling for the appointment of NYDA board members. The application process closed on 9 April 2021.

The CVs can be accessed on the following link https://tinyurl.com/pd5wzf25

The CVs on the parliamentary website are updated daily.

Comments of all candidates should be sent to, Ms Neliswa Nobatana, and addressed to the Sub-Committee of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and the Select Committee on Health and Social Services to nydavacancies@parliament.gov.za - Telephonic enquiries can be made 083 709 8472