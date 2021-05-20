South Africa: Media Statement - Committee On Environment Sends Condolences to Tongwane Family On Passing of Ms Tongwane

document

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, Mr Fikile Xasa has learnt with deep sadness the passing on, of one of the Members of the committee, Ms Tshoganetso Tongwane yesterday.

Ms Tongwane was a pleasant, lovely and soft-spoken person who was endeared by all her colleagues and parliamentary officials in the committee for her wonderful disposition. She will certainly be missed and the committee is truly poorer without Ms Tongwane who brought a useful insight, experience and a unique perspective to the work of the committee.

Ms Tongwane considered her role as a public representative serious and served her people well as a Member of the committee in the Sixth Parliament. She was a member of the Portfolio Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in the Fifth Parliament.

Mr Xasa said: "Ms Tongwane leaves an indelible mark behind which will remain as a shining legacy of her contribution in the project of building the South African nation. The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to Tongwane family. May her soul rest in eternal peace."