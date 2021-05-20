South Africa: Stick to Covid-19 Protocols, Despite Vaccine Rollout

20 May 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has reiterated that the arrival of vaccines should not suggest the relaxation of COVID-19 health protocols, which include wearing of masks, sanitisation and physical distancing.

Nzimande made the call during his visit to Edendale Hospital in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, where he received his COVID-19 vaccination on Wednesday.

Nzimande, like all South Africans, registered through the registration portal for COVID-19 vaccination for the over 60 years age group. This is part of South Africa's Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Edendale Hospital is amongst the leading hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal to administer COVID-19 vaccination.

It is also the fourth biggest hospital in the country, and is designated as a regional hospital that offers district tertiary services, with a total of 900 beds.

In his previous visit to the hospital, the Minister said he was satisfied with the level of preparedness by the hospital to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Amongst many initiatives that impressed me is Edendale Hospital's proactive and innovative measures introduced by establishing a clinic that is used to screen all patients and visitors to the hospital at the point of entry," Nzimande said.

