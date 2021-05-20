Tanzania: Cosota Nabs Producers of Counterfeit Cds

20 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Elkana Kuhenga

THE Copyright Society of Tanzania (COSOTA) in collaboration with Dar es Salaam police force seized properties of three businesspeople in Kariakoo, allegedly for being involved in the production of counterfeit CDs.

COSOTA Senior Copyright Inspector, Paul Makula said that suspects' production equipment had been seized during an impromptu inspection.

They were alleged to produce counterfeit CDs for local and foreign artists' works. During the inspection, it was found out that the suspects were working without the consent or contracts from the artists that would otherwise give them legitimacy to produce that content.

"In doing so, they are exploiting artists from earning their rightful and whopping amount of cash from their artistic work," he said.

One of the manufacturers whose properties were seized was 'Sanyiwa Production', where its supervisor Frank Manyama revealed to journalist that they have been producing an average of 3000-4000 CD copes per day and sell them to wholesalers at a price of 700/- each thus collecting 2,800,000/-.

According to COSOTA Legal Officer, Lupakisyo Mwambinga, the act is an infringement of Copyright or Neighbouring rights to which, the civil remedies and criminal sanctions are applicable.

He said the offence is punishable by imprisonment for not less than six months to three years or a fine of not less than 20m/-.

He further added that the operation is sustainable and it is focused on protecting artworks in the country.

"This operation is sustainable, it aims at protecting the works of art in this country; it has been a habit for individuals to seek life through shortcuts by performing illegal activities which in turn exploit those who legally own those assignments.

COSOTA will continue this operation to identify the perpetrators," said Mwambinga. COSOTA was established under section 46 of the Copyright and Neighboring Rights Act, No. 7 of 1999.

The Copyright Society of Tanzania is vested with power to administer the Copyright Act. This in itself is a great improvement on the old Act which, among other things, did not provide for an Institution to administer the Act.

It took more than four hours in the streets of Kariakoo to search for those illegal manufacturers.

Among the equipment seized during the inspection was that of Sanyiwa Production; in which during the inspection they caught a CD cover that had a group picture of several local artists such as Nasibu Abdul alias Diamond Platinumz together with his crew 'Wasafi

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.