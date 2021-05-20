Tanzania: CCM Under President Samia's Stewardship - What Changes Should We Reasonably Expect?

(Continued)

In our article of last week, we went 'down memory lane' by recalling the relevant important events in CCM's history since its establishment on February 1977; but, because of the limitations imposed on editorial space, we ended without providing an answer to the question 'What changes should we reasonably expect from the new Chairperson, President Samia?

In this context, the words "reasonably expect" are used in order to exclude those 'wild ' expectations that emanate from an individual person's idiosyncrasies.

In today's article, we will continue with the remaining part of this discussion, and bring it to a close. What changes should we reasonably expect from the new Chairperson?

The word "change", ordinarily means 'any act of making something different' (either for better or for worse); but more often in order to make it better.

As was pointed out in last week's article, CCM's inherent strength has always been based on three basic factors:- (a) its Mission and Vision; (b) the successful implementation of its policies and programmes (which are regularly articulated in its successive election manifestos); and (c) Its strong Organisational structure (which makes the presence of CCM felt everywhere throughout the whole country, from the national level down to the remotest villages; and, indeed, to every ten individual peoples' residences, called 'party cells').

In my humble opinion, it will be extremely difficult, and indeed retrogressive, for any new leader to introduce a different mission, or vision for the party; or to change its basic Organisational structure.

In last week's article, we took note of CCM's 'Mission and Vision', as defined in the preamble to the party's Constitution, which reads as follows:- "Chama tunachokiunda, tunataka kiwe chombo madhubuti katika muundo wake, na hasa katika fikra zake na vitendo vyake vya kufutilia mbali aina zote za unyonyaji hapa nchini, pamoja na kupambana na jaribio lolote lile la mtu kumuonea mtu mwingine, au Shirika au chombo kingine cha Serikali kuonea na kudhalilisha wananchi, kudhoofisha au kuzorotesha maendeleo ya Taifa."

These would appear to be all time sacrosanct, and thus "untouchable" objectives; that would be imprudent and inadvisable to change.

And it will be equally imprudent, for any new leader to attempt to 'change' the party's Organizational structure as provided for in its Constitution.

This structure has served the party well for the past four decades, and would be better left to continue as it is, in its present form.

The new Chairperson seems to have recognised this fact, when in her acceptance speech delivered immediately after being elected, she said the following:- "CCM ni chama kikongwe chenye misingi imara, iliyowekwa na waasisi wake".

However, the door is not firmly closed for operational changes to be made in the operations of its system of Administration.

For, indeed, such operational changes, specifically relating to the sizes of some of the party's decision making organs, including the National Executive Committee, were in fact made by CCM Chairman Jakaya Kikwete in 2011; who raised the size of the National Executive committee to over 480 members.

similar chsnges were also made by Kkwete's successor the late CCM Chairman John Pombe Magufuli in 2016, who trimmed it back to just over 160 members.

Chairman Magufuli's other operational changes included his introduction of a new digitalized system for the party's operations, particularly in the management of its properties and its finances; measures which rapidly increased the party's annual revenue collections.

I am of course aware of the popular saying that "there is always room for improvement". However, in the light of these achievements by her predecessor the late CCM Chairman John Magufuli, I personally see no room for any substantive changes being made at this early stage by the new CCM Chairperson, President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

My take on this, is that her primary responsibility will be limited to just carrying on from the point where her predecessors had reached; and not to seek to change anything.

Chairperson Samia herself appears to be fully aware of this responsibility; because in her inspiring acceptance speech; among other things, she also said the following:- "Nataka kuwahakikishieni wajumbe wa mkutano huu, kwamba katika kipindi cha uongozi wangu, kwa kushirikiana na wenzangu, niitahakikisha kwamba tununasimamia misingi ya Chama chetu.

Lakini pia tutaendeleza utamaduni wa kujitathmini, kujisahihisha na kubadilika; ili kuendana na wakati".

The culture of criticism and self-criticism Her promise to promote "Utamaduni wa kujitathmini, kujisahihisha, na kubadilika") carries special significance, and therefore needs to be given greater attention.

In last week's article, I referred to my "great good fortune" of having been a key player, or actor, in respect of all the major party decisions that were being made, first by TANU, and subsequently by CCM (after the historic merger of TANU and ASP in February 1977); and that because of these opportunities, I have many pleasant memories 'recorded in my brain', which I should share with the present young generation of Tanzanians.

I will thus take this opportunity to share with our readers, some useful background information regarding the origin of this particular 'utamaduni'.

The origin of this culture, is the historic CCM policy document, titled "MWONGOZA WA CCM WA 1981"; which was a product of lengthy deliberations conducted at an unusually long meeting of the National Executive Committee, which was held in Dar es Salaam from 23rd November to 7th December, 1981.

The justification for its enactment, is stated in the Foreword to the document itself as follows:-"Halmashauri Kuu ya Taifa ilifikia uamuzi wa kutoa Mwongozo huu, baada ya kuzingatia na kuchambua kwa kina, hali halisi ilivyo hivi sasa nchini katika masuala ya siasa, uchumi, na maendeleo ya Jamii; na ikaona kuwa sasa kuna haja ya kufafanua kwa upana zaidi, juu ya masuala muhimu na ya msingi ya siasa yetu katika fani mbambali; pamoja na kutoa maelekezo yaliyo wazi zaidi kuhusu mbinu za utekelezaji sahihi wa masuala hayo".

Further down the document, the core issues are elaborated in paragraphs 58 to 62; in the following words:- "Suala la kukosoa, kujikosoa, na kukosoana; lina sura kadhaa. Kwanza, linahusu wanachama wenyewe, na pia Viongozi wa Chama, wawe tayari kukosolewa bila kuhamaki; na inapobidi, wakubali kujirekebisha.

Pili, ni kwa Chama chenyewe, katika Vikao vyake vya ngazi mbali mbali, kuwa na utaratibu wa kujikosoa kwa kuyarudia maamuzi ya nyuma, kuona jinsi yalivyotekelezwa, na kupima matokeo ya utekelezaji huo ili kuona kama utekelezaji wake kweli umekidhi ile iliyokuwa nia ya Chama iliyopelekea kufanyika kwa maamuzi hayo".

This then, is the rich CCM culture which was crafted way back in 1981, and which Chairperson Samia Suluhu Hassa has promised to promote.

An example of its past practical implementation. After CCM had suffered a drastically reduced electoral victory in the 2010 Presidential election (which we referred to last week and described it as a kind of "wake up call" for the party, to realize that its popularity among the electorate had suddenly got lost).

This prompted the then CCM national Chairman, Jakaya Kikwete, to take urgent action to remedy the situation and restore the good image of the party in the eyes of the electorate.

He appointed a small, dedicated 'think tank' group of CCM cadres, and tasked it to ascertain the real causes for this sudden decline in the party's previous high popularity.

The group worked hard and fast, and eventually produced its Report which identified certain specific weaknesses that needed to be addressed; which were the following:- (i) That the party leadership, specifically the National Executive Committee had to be brought closer to the people.

(ii) That the legacy of the 'one-party' political system had effectively turned the party leaders into bosses of the people, instead of being their servants.

(iii) That the non-observance, and in some cases the flagrant violations, of the Leadership code of ethics by many of the party leaders, particularly those at the national level (described derogatively in Kiswahili as Mafisadi), had seriously damaged the reputation of the party; and (iv) That there had developed a damaging perception among a substantially large number of people, that CCM and its government had completely failed to address the multitude of problems facing the people, especially those problems that emanated from the high cost of living, which made life very difficult for the majority of the ordinary people.

Their Report was submitted to, and thoroughly examined by the National Executive Committee at its April 2011 regular meeting; which directed that the following immediate steps be taken:- (a)

To reorganize the party's structure, in order to bring the National Executive Committee closer to the people by recruiting the members of that body from each and every District; (b) to take requisite steps to implement the party's leadership code of ethics more strictly, by punishing all those persons who were perceived to have violated this code. and (c) to rejuvenate the party's Central Committee, and the Secretariat, by recruiting younger cadres who also had the relevant skills, to man those important party Organs.

These directives implemented The decision to recruit members of the National Executive Committee from the District level was immediately implemented, accompanied by the enactment of a new rule, which made the District membership of the National Executive Committee a full time occupation for the incumbents.

This was intended to emphasize the point that the objective of electing such members from the District level, was to bring them closer to the people, and was thus intended to require the incumbents to spend all their working time taking care of his people's needs, and solving their problems.

And in addressing the problem of leaders who violate the Leadership code, the National Executive Committee decided to grant them the right of self-examination, and to take the initiative themselves, of resigning from their respective leadership positions, in line with the 1981 Mwongozo wa CCM, which requires "wanachama au viongozi wenyewe, kuwa tayari kukosolewa bila kuhamaki, na inapobidi, kujirekebisha".

The directives to rejuvenate the Central Committee, as well as the party Secretariat, by bringing in younger, skilled cadres, were also implemented immediately. That is when Wilson Mukama was appointed Secretary General, to replace Yusufu Makamba.

These decisions were figuratively described as 'KUJIVUA GAMBA", ( like the snake which regularly sheds off its worn out skin, and puts on a brand new one). In other words, it was an exercise in 're-branding' the party, for the purpose of restoring its apparently lost glory and confidence of the electorate.

Chairperson Samia's inheritance. Returning to the question which is under discussion, namely "what changes, if any, should we reasonably expect to be made by the newly elected CCM Chairperson President Samia Suluhu Hassan?; my take on this is that:- (a) Because she has inherited the party's top leadership at a time when CCM's popularity is once again at its highest peak, (as evidenced by the huge electoral victory which was scored last October, and in last Sunday's bye-electio ns; (b) considering the fact that in her own public pronouncements, Chairperson has solemnly vowed to maintain the basic foundations which were laid by her predecessors; it is my humble submission that: it would be unreasonable to expect her to make, or introduce, any new substantive changes at this stage; simply because CCM is already well grounded in all the relevant areas.

piomsekwa@gmail.com / 0754767576