Nigeria: Buhari Approves Lagos, Abuja Airports As Special Economic Zones

Minette Lontsie/Wikimedia
Direction board at Abuja airport.
20 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

Port Harcourt and Kano Airports are also given the same recognition.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved four Nigerian airports as special economic zones (SEZs), the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this on Thursday.

SEZ is an area in a country that has different economic regulations than other regions within the same country. The SEZ economic regulations tend to help attract foreign direct investment.

When businesses are conducted in an SEZ, there are typically additional economic advantages for them, such as tax incentives and the opportunity to pay lower tariffs.

The approved airports are Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos; Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Port Harcourt International Airport.

"I am very glad to announce that Mr President has approved our four International Airports as Special Economic Zones. These are Lagos, Kano, Abuja & Port Harcourt. Our roadmap working," the minister wrote

I am very glad to announce that Mr President has Approved our four International Airports as Special Economic Zones. These are Lagos, Kano, Abuja & Port Harcourt. Our roadmap working🇳🇬🕺🏽🤸‍♂️🇳🇬

- Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) May 20, 2021

On Wednesday, Mr Sirika announced a new national carrier will commence operation in the first quarter of 2022.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic caused the postponement of the planned date for the establishment of the national carrier that was initially slated for the end of 2021.

The airline is potentially poised to cater to millions of travelers in Nigeria and Africa, he added.

In 2018, he unveiled the name and logo of the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, at the Farnborough International Airshow in London. The project was later suspended indefinitely.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.