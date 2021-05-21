Nigeria: CHI Limited Promotes Dairy Consumption With Hollandia Dairy Day

Blog

Leading dairy brand, Hollandia, has held the maiden edition of its Hollandia Dairy Day. This event is a public interest initiative undertaken by CHI Limited, makers of the Hollandia brand, to raise awareness about the nutritious value of dairy products and how daily consumption plays a key role in achieving optimum health.

The theme for this year's event, "Dairy Nourishment to Support Healthy Living", was informed by the need to highlight the role dairy consumption plays in our everyday nourishment.

Speaking, the Head of Legal/Public Affairs & Corporate Communications, CHI Limited, Mr. Israel Dan'Auta, drew attention to the low dairy consumption figures in Nigeria and stressed the need for daily dairy consumption. He expressed confidence that the "Hollandia Dairy Day conference will be an effective forum for discussing the way forward in dairy nutrition, setting priorities as well as connecting with today's consumers at a deeper and more meaningful level."

In partnership with health, nutrition and communication experts who were carefully selected, CHI Limited hopes to empower consumers to consider consumption of dairy products in their diets every day.

One of the guest speakers, Senior Dietitian at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Cynthia Onyekwere, highlighted that dairy has been categorized as a major food group and has recommended daily portions for each individual. She stated that despite this, the intake of dairy in Nigeria has been relatively low (10 to 20 litres per capita consumption).

She noted that dairy products provide good sources macro and micro nutrients such as calcium; protein, phosphorous, vitamin D and A. "One cup of yoghurt meets about a quarter of our daily protein needs, nearly half of our daily requirement of calcium and two third of our daily need of phosphorous. While a cup of milk meets a third of our daily requirement of vitamin D and one sixth of our daily needs of vitamin A," she concluded.

Another guest speaker, Amaka Okwesilieze Nwaora, a Nutrition Consultant/Public Health Expert stated that milk naturally contains many nutrients and only relatively few calories. "Regular consumption of milk and dairy products is recommended for all age groups as they are indispensable in every phase of our lives. Children need vital nutrients in milk to grow up in good health, while milk helps adults get the vital nutrients they need. Older people need milk calcium for strong bones and teeth," she added.

Hollandia Dairy Day will also draw attention to the Hollandia corporate social responsibility activities through its Hollandia Nuture'A'Child Initiative, an initiative aimed at eliminating malnutrition amongst children.