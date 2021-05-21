Nigeria: Poverty, Unemployment Greatest Challenges Facing Nigeria - Govt

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Maryam Katagum, Thursday said poverty and unemployment constituted some of the greatest challenges facing the country, adding that they have further triggered various antisocial behaviours.

However, she noted that the federal government has been implementing a number of initiatives and policies intended to reverse the trend and wean the country from dependence on oil, through economic diversification.

The minister, during the graduation/closing ceremony of the 2020 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) in Abuja, said these concrete efforts by the government were necessary to keep up its commitment to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

This is as the Director General/Chief Executive, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr. Joseph Ari, said a total of 11,100 artisans have been graduated and empowered with startup packs in the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He added that each state, including the FCT, provided 300 beneficiaries for the skills acquisition programme.

Also, speaking at the occasion, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industry, Senator Saidu Ahmed Alkali, and the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Industry, Hon. Enitan Badru, both promised that the National Assembly will expedite legislation on the bill seeking to amend the IFT Establishment Act, which had already passed first reading at the upper chamber.

Katagum, however, identified the strategic government interventions towards poverty eradication and employment generation to include the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) and the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) particularly the MSMEs Survival Fund among others.

She pointed out that to further complement current efforts, the federal government recently entered into partnership with Microsoft Corporation, an American multinational technology company, to accelerate the country's efforts in deepening the digital economy anchored on three pillars of increased connectivity, up-skilling and job creation and digital transformation.

The minister said youth empowerment through skills acquisition remained of paramount importance to both the nation and the empowered, stressing that with increased youth empowerment, the future prosperity of a nation is secured.

"Because these are the people that will, in the future, make policies and occupy positions of authority in the country, the enormous task of youth empowerment should therefore, not be left to the ITF and other government agencies alone," she said.

Katagum however commended the ITF for its numerous skills empowerment programmes which had empowered thousands of Nigerians.

She also praised the fund for graduating another set of NISDP trainees, despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "But more importantly, let me warmly congratulate the graduands for their hard work and diligence. It must have taken a great deal of determination and dedication for you to achieve this. I salute your courage."

Ari, however, said given the circumstances under the ITF undertook the training, the ceremony was not only an expression of its unyielding desire but also "our message to all Nigerians that despite adversity and challenges, we as individuals, organisations and as a country, shall always overcome with the right commitment, dedication and will to succeed".

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the tremendous energy his administration has invested in the transformation of the country through innovative initiatives that have significantly impacted the twin problems of unemployment and poverty.

He said: "Given the political environment and the economic conditions the administration inherited, one will score its performance excellently on many levels.

"We will recall that the Buhari administration was inaugurated at a time the nation's economy was in recession but was able to quickly steady the ship and put it on the path of growth in record time. That it was also able to almost miraculously do the same, when the COVID-19 pandemic triggered off yet another recession, deserves the commendation of Nigerians across the country."

He also said that the fund had commenced processes for the implementation of another round of skills acquisition programmes across the country for 2021, adding that the phase will commence from the first week of June and will commemorate the its 50th anniversary as an organisation.