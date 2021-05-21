Nigeria: Govt Approves Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kano Airports As Special Economic Zones

21 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Chinedu Eze

The federal government has approved four out of the five designated international airports as Special Free Zones (SEZ), meanwhile, keeping silent on Enugu airport.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this on his Twitter handle yesterday, saying: "I am very glad to announce that the president has approved our four international airports as Special Economic Zones. These are Lagos, Kano, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Our roadmap is working."

A Special Free Zone is an area in which the business and trade laws are different from the rest of the country, and are usually located within a country's national borders or airports, which operates as investment or manufacturing hub with tax relief and other conveniences as incentive.

Such trade zones bring in development and promote exports of goods and services; investment from domestic and foreign sources; creation of employment opportunities and the development of infrastructure facilities.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.