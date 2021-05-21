Nigeria: Malami Under Fire Over Restructuring, Open Grazing Ban Comments

Strong reactions have trailed the comment of the attorney general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, in which he faulted Southern governors' position on restructuring and ban of open grazing.

Malami had on Wednesday, during an interview on Channels Television, said the decision of the southern governors to ban open grazing in their states did not align with the provisions of the constitution.

"It is about constitutionality within the context of the freedoms expressed in our constitution. Can you deny the rights of a Nigerian?" Malami had asked, adding that, "For example, it is as good as saying, perhaps, maybe, the Northern governors coming together to say they prohibit spare parts trading in the north."

But this comment has sparked sharp reactions from many quarters, with

Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, calling for Malami's immediate removal from office.

Senator Basiru accused the AGF of pursuing a parochial, ethnic agenda, adding that he is not worthy to occupy such a position of trust.

In a statement he signed yesterday, the senator representing Osun Central described Malami's statement as 'less than dignifying.'

The comment, he said, "was not dignifying of the status of the nation's attorney-general and minister of justice."

Last week, 17 governors from Southern Nigeria had met and resolved to ban open grazing and movement of cattle by foot in the region following rampant cases of kidnappings and killings traced to criminal elements amongst herders.

Chairman of the Southern Governor's Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, said the decision was not new as most of the governors had placed a ban on open grazing in their states even before the meeting.

However, the Senate's spokesman, who is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) said: "Equating the activities of archaic nomadic herdsmen destroying peoples means of livelihood with others legitimately carrying on businesses by selling spare parts in their shops stands logic on its head."

He noted that, perhaps, the AGF had forgotten that Nigeria is a federal system with the state governments empowered to make and implement laws for the peace, order and good government of, or any part of their respective states. This power is derived from the Constitution which, along with the Land Use Act, vests on the governors the management of all land within the territory of the state.

Challenging the AGF to cite relevant sections of the constitution which empower herders to trespass on other people's land and destroy their crops in the guise of freedom of movement, Senator Basiru described the AGF's comment as "less than patriotic," adding that it was "capable of derailing the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria."

The senator, therefore, advised those who had no meaningful contributions to national discourse to keep quiet and stop rubbishing the Buhari-led APC government.

"These kinds of statements have made Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of nations and, in fact, they ridicule the administration of President Buhari. These statements are not giving hope to those at the receiving end of the activities of the herdsmen," Basiru insisted.

Speaking in similar vein, the Senate minority leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, described the AGF's comments as divisive and unfortunate.

"While the local "bureau de change" business mostly done by the Fulani are operating in all parts of Nigeria, why have they not elicited any resentment of other Nigerians?

"It is simply because they live and do their business peacefully without causing any problem. It is the murderous activities of Fulani herders that have given rise to the current demand for laws that will bring about peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians," Abaribe said through his media adviser, Uchenna Awom.

"What's the correlation between spare parts sellers in a rented shop or government properly designated area and marauding Fulani herders destroying farms, killing, raping and trampling on people's private property and means of livelihood?

"Such a divisive statement from a top federal government official, in fact, the chief legal adviser to the federal government at that, exposes a very dangerous mindset. This disposition has no doubt raised the tension in Nigeria to a frightening level.

"Why should an attorney general of the federation be so fixated in evoking ethnic/regional fault lines when duty calls for him to be a statesman? It is disheartening that Mr Abubakar Malami has chosen to debase our country. He has indeed questioned Nigeria's unity; it's very unfortunate", Senator Abaribe said.

On its part, a rights group, Human Right Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has said it is a fallacy and an irredeemable illogicality for the minister of justice, Malami, to compare open grazing of cows in the South to selling of vehicular spare parts in the North.

"These two items are incomparable because whilst one is sold in an organised shopping mall by traders who pay rents and taxes to state government, cows that are openly grazed violently invade farmlands and have often caused destructions to farms," HURIWA said through its leader, Emmanuel Onwubiko.

Meanwhile, Southern governors have said that there is no going back on their decision banning open grazing, insisting it is irreversible and will be enforced.

A statement issued by the chairman of the Southern Governors' Forum and Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu described as unfortunate the AGF's poor grasp of the issues despite that he is a senior advocate.

Akeredolu, also a SAN, said: "I have just read the press statement credited to the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, Shehu Malami, SAN, on the resolution of the Southern Governors' Forum to ban open grazing in their respective states.

"The AGF is quoted to have said that this reasoned decision, among others, is akin to banning all spare parts dealers in the Northern parts of the country and is unconstitutional.

"It is most unfortunate that the AGF is unable to distill issues as expected of a senior advocate. Nothing can be more disconcerting. This outburst should, ordinarily, not elicit response from reasonable people who know the distinction between a legitimate business that is not in any way injurious and a certain predilection for anarchy.

"Clinging to an anachronistic model of animal husbandry, which is evidently injurious to harmonious relationship between the herders and the farmers as well as the local populace, is wicked and arrogant.

"Comparing this anachronism, which has led to loss of lives, farmlands and property, and engendered untold hardship on the host communities, with buying and selling of auto parts is not only strange; it annoyingly betrays a terrible mindset.

"Mr Malami is advised to approach the court to challenge the legality of the laws of the respective states banning open grazing and decision of the Southern Governors' Forum taken in the interest of their people. We shall be most willing to meet him in court. The decision to ban open grazing stays. It will be enforced with vigour," he said.

Persons Against Open Grazing Ban Want Killings To Continue - Umahi

... assures Southeast won't secede

Ebonyi State governor Dave Umahi has that those kicking against the ban on open grazing by southern states want killings to continue.

The governor stated this yesterday while featuring on the presidential ministerial press briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The governor was responding to the claim by the AGF Malami that banning opening grazing in the South is like banning the sale of spare parts trading in the North.

Umahi who is also the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum said those who hold that view misunderstand the situation.

He said the south has no grazing routes, noting that allowing cows to move freely would mean trespassing on people's property.

Umahi stated it was open grazing that gave rise to crises and killings, leading to the setting up of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) by Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Stating that he does not subscribe to free movement of cattle, Umahi called for the funding of cattle ranches through the Federation Account.

He pointed out that while many northern states are ready for ranching, the idea is being sabotaged.

He said "In the southeast, we don't have grazing routes but in the north we have cattle routes. Nobody is going to say ban open grazing in some areas in the north where they are cattle routes, where they move constitutionally from one point to the other.

"But in the south there is no cattle route and for you to move from one point to the other, you have to move through farms, through dense population areas, and this is what the southern governors, southeast in particular, are saying.

"Let's go back to our traditional method of relationship. We will no longer allow you to take your cattle from one local government to the other. And the implication is that these foreign herders also come as mobile herders with AK47, and so that is the source of conflicts.

"So, anyone that is saying that there should be no ban is on the other hand saying that these killings should continue and that is what has birthed ESN.

"Whether we support it as governors or we don't, the people tend to support it because of the foreign herders pretending that they are rearing cattle and (they are) killing people. In my village, a white man handling construction was kidnapped.

"So, what the southern governors are saying is that let's return to our traditional kind of relationship.

"I don't support cattle to move from one state to the other and the northern governors have said we will ban this. Let us encourage the federal government; let's treat this cattle rearing as a business. Take money from federation account and develop ranches, there are designated ranches in the north.

"The northern governors are willing but are being frustrated. I know once you develop these ranches in the North, a lot of movement will stop in the South.

"We want to live in peace, we want to live as brothers and sisters. And if the right hand will cause you to sin, cut it off. It is the same thing as saying let the cattle moving from one point to the other be stopped.

"Nobody is saying the herders should not be in the South East but it should be treated as a business. When people go to other areas, they buy a land, they rent a shop; that is how business is done. You don't enter people's land without their knowledge; it is not done anywhere."

Umahi also dismissed insinuations that $1bn for security purchases was stolen.

"Anybody that says $1bn for security purchases was stolen is a liar. We approved the disbursement at the National Economic Council (NEC), and we have asked for account and the Federal Ministry of Finance has provided it. Some of the equipment have started arriving already," he added.

The governor appealed to the youths in the South East that are angry over the region's marginalisation to give the governors a period of six months to dialogue with the federal government with a view to resolving their grievances.

He pointed out that past governments failed to properly deal with the issue of marginalisation, giving rise to the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and, later, Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Nevertheless, he assured that the region will not secede from the country, adding that there is no region in this country today that does not have one thing or the other against the federal government.

Umahi said: "And so, I have offered, along with governors, to our youths: present your demands in print and hand over to us...

"Let us see your demands, let us see your grievances and give us six months to engage the federal government to address all these because I believe in dialogue."

Describing IPOB as a child of necessity, he stated that, now, the ESM is also a product of IPOB.

"You can see how this has multiplied but the point remains that from the onset of matter, the past governments did not address the matter properly because when your children cry for any reason, you have to find out what is the problem, what are the reasons, and you fix it.

"I think those people were so badly ignored and that should not have been. And so, what is happening today with regards to IPOB in the South East is not a product of this government per se, but it is a product of national governments that didn't address the matters from the outset.

"The IPOB people came and said we are not violent, we are not the people killing in security. So it's very confusing. Who and who are behind this insecurity happening?"

Governor Umahi affirmed that even though the people of the South East have justifiable grievances, their agitation has been hijacked.

He insisted that people of the region want to remain part of Nigeria.

"We don't want to secede. We want to belong to Nigeria, a fair Nigeria with justice, equity and freedom," Governor Umahi said.

Malami Unfit For Office Of Attorney General - Afenifere

The Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has lashed out at Abubakar Malami (SAN) over his comment on Southern Governor's Forum ban of open grazing, saying he is unfit for the office of an attorney general and minister of justice.

Afenifere said the AGF always allowed his sectarian disposition to cloud his eminent qualifications.

The group stated this through its secretary-general, Sola Ebiseni, yesterday in Akure, following his statement on Channels Television's Politics Today programme.

Malami had during the programme attacked southern governors over their decision to ban open grazing in their states.

But the group, while replying to him, said his sectarian and emotional vituperations did not come to discerning Nigerians as a surprise.

Afenifere noted that the attorney general is mischievously playing the role of an agent provocateur when he was inciting Northern Governors to place a ban on spare parts trading in which southerners are involved.

The group noted that each time Malami perceived a threat to the interests of Fulani herdsmen, he was quick to latch on to constitutional provisions which are not relevant to the object of discourse.

According to the group, "Malami does not want serious-minded people to accord him and his high office respect each time he accepts to play the roles of errand boy and spokesperson of the Miyetti Allah and their herder's members.

"He was readily on hand to vehemently denounce the Amotekun South West regional security initiative as being targeted against Fulani herdsmen and so declared it unconstitutional.

"When challenged to approach the Court, he had since developed cold feet. Contrary to his latest vituperations, the ban on open grazing and movement of animals by foot is not a denial of "freedom and liberty of movement" and does not require the slightest touch of the constitution for the governor to pronounce.

"For the attention of Malami, most of the states already have laws banning open grazing and the pronouncement of the governors was merely to give effect to existing law.

"It is the animal that is being prohibited from grazing openly and being moved by foot, except Malami intends to extend the inalienable human rights in the constitution to animals in the defence of a culture which values cattle more than human beings.

"It is the same primitive mindset of which the Buhari administration has threatened the governor of Benue State that he would have no place except he allowed a free reign of animals.

"We in the Afenifere support the resolutions of the Southern Governors banning open grazing and movement of cattle by foot in our territory. Those who can cope with the destruction of farmlands and produce by animals and are also permissive of criminality by terrorist herdsmen are free to open their vast lands for such purposes.

"Nigeria will only exist and thrive on the terms agreeable by all its constituent nationalities. Officials of the federal government should be advised that their jaundiced sectarian views are eloquent testimony that the Buhari administration has lost the confidence of the generality of Nigerians," Afenifere said.