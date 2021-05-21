Kenya: Watford Drop Harambee Stars Prospect

20 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lokeder Natiom

Newly-promoted English Premier League side Watford FC have parted ways with Kenyan midfielder Henry Ochieng'.

The Kenyan Under-23 international was signed by Watford back in January on loan basis until the end of the 2020/21 season from Cork City of Ireland.

"The following 13 players will leave the club: Mac Chisholm, Thomas Horsewood, Max Thompson, Phoenix Patterson, Bayli Spencer-Adams, Maxwell Statham, Mason Barrett, Sam Dalby, Harry Forster, Teddy Perkins, Toby Stevenson, Mitchel Bergkamp, and Henry Ochieng. All at Watford FC wish the best of luck to these departing youth players in their future careers," read the statement from Watford.

In November 2017, Ochieng' was given a Harambee Stars call up by former coach Stanley Okumbi to join the team and play against Sierra Leone in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers but didn't get a chance to show his prowess because the match was cancelled.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who was raised in the UK, made his junior debut for Kenya in the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations first leg qualifier against Mauritius in November 2018 where Kenya beat Mauritius 5-0.

In the second leg, where he came on as a substitute, Kenya beat Mauritius 3-1 to proceed to the second round with an 8-1 aggregate score.

Watford and Norwich City have secured automatic promotion to the 2021/22 Premier League after a year's absence.

Barnsley, Bournemouth, Brentford and Swansea City will contest in the Championship play-offs to determine the final team to be promoted to the Premier League.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved.

