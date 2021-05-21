Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Records 494 New Infections, 5 Deaths

20 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 166,876 after 494 more people tested positive to the virus in the last 24 hours.

Thursday's numbers are from a sample size 6,428 analysed during the same period.

This resulted in a positivity rate of 7.7 per cent, the Health ministry said in a statement, adding the country has conducted 1,763,274 tests so far.

Of the new patients, 481 were Kenyans and 13 foreigners. In terms of distribution per gender, 332 are male while 162 are female. The youngest case was a year old child while the oldest was 100 years old.

Nairobi County accounted for 110 of the new cases, Nakuru 80, Kisumu 62, Kericho 29, Siaya 25, Meru 21, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu and Busia 16 cases each, Migori 15, Kilifi and Mombasa 10 cases each, Machakos 8, Bomet, Makueni, Kaimbu and Nandi 7 cases each, Murang'a and Homa Bay 5 cases each, Kakamega, Nyamira and Kirinyaga 4 cases each, Laikipia, Mandera, Kisii and Nyeri 3 cases each, Bungoma and Embu 2 cases each, Kitui, Kwale, Narok, Nyandarua, Taita Taveta, Vihiga, Baringo, Garissa, Isiolo and Kajiado 1 case each.

As of Thursday, the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said, Kenya's death toll had reached 3,040. He said that two deaths occurred in the last 24 hours while three deaths were reported after conducting facility record audits within the month.

CS Kagwe said 50 more patients had recovered, 27 of them at home-based programmes and 23 at health facilities countrywide bringing the total number of recoveries to 114,285.

He further said that 1,085 patients had been hospitalised by Thursday, 10 of them under intensive care units (ICU). Of those in ICU, 20 were on ventilator support, 67 on supplemental oxygen and 22 under observation.

Another 84 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 81 of them being in general wards and five in high dependency units. The number of patients in the home-based care programme stood at 4,624.

In terms of vaccination, CS Kagwe said 948,980 people nationwide had taken the jab, among them 288,146 people aged 58 years and above, 163,490 health workers, 149,018 teachers and 80,153 security officers.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.