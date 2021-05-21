Kenya: We've No More Land for Town's Expansion, Nkubu Residents Tell County

Residents of Nkubu have threatened to sue the Meru County Assembly over what they say is illegal passing of a report on the town's development plan.

The Nkubu Integrated Strategic Urban Development Plan, which covers 45.5 square kilometres in South Imenti and Central Imenti, seeks to establish land use zones, provide a development pattern, set limits for urban growth and provide roads for improved connectivity.

The Taita clan has disputed the plan covering Mwichiune, Mujwa, Kamachege, Ukuu, Kariene, Kanyakine, Mikumbune, Ntharene, and Kaguru markets, citing lack of public participation in the process.

In a letter by Mr Tom K'Opere of T.O K'Opere and Company Advocates addressed to the county assembly, the residents say the report was passed in "total disregard and without consideration to the memoranda by the stakeholders submitted to the clerk of the county assembly".

Memorandum

They also argue that the Ukuu community in Central Imenti had objected to the plan through a memorandum signed by 155 residents.

"The purpose of this letter is to immediately put you on notice that the passage of the report on 20/04/2021 by the county assembly was not only unprocedural but also illegal, unlawful, null and void due to fundamental statutory and constitutional breaches and any attempt to implement the strategic plan will be objected," the letter reads.

The residents accused the county government of taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic -- when no physical meetings could be held -- to push through the strategic plan.

The Taita community has also threatened mass action and lawful civil disobedience, arguing that their constitutional land rights are not guaranteed under the plan.

Demanded compensation

Last year, the community presented a memorandum signed by 362 members opposing the 20-year plan and demanded compensation for the 120 acres of land contributed in the 1960s to establish Nkubu town.

"We resolve that the already donated land totalling 120 acres be repossessed and utilised for any planning and further government urbanisation purposes. On this note, Nkubu residents won't donate any other land for such purposes," the memorandum reads.

Taita community chairman Jacob Kinyua said they also wanted other surrounding markets planned independently.

Nine markets

But according to the plan, the nine markets are being planned alongside Nkubu as they are within "the radius of influence" of the town.

Locals opposed to the plan argue that they do not have more land to give for urbanisation, adding that part of the 120 acres given over 50 years ago has been grabbed.

"The community has no more land left to give out for the market expansion and instead urge you to assist the Meru county government that is too eager to grab our land to start developing the market vertically," reads a protest letter by Mr Julius Nyagah, a resident.