Kenya: Jubilee Concedes Defeat in Bonchari, Juja and Rurii By Elections

20 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Justus Ochieng'

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party has conceded defeat in three by elections conducted on Tuesday.

The party lost in Bonchari and Juja parliamentary seats as well as Rurii County Assembly seat in Nyandarua County. In a statement on Thursday, Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said the party "graciously concedes defeat."

"First and foremost, we take this opportunity to congratulate the winners of the just concluded by elections in Bonchari Constituency, Juja constituency and Rurii Ward in Nyandarua County."

"To our supporters and members, a Swahili saying "Asiye kubali kushindwa sio mshindani" is apt at this moment," said Mr Tuju.

He went on: "...we congratulate our candidates: Opore Zebedeo John - Bonchari Constituency, Peter Thinji - Rurii Ward, Nyandarua County and Susan Waititu - Juja Constituency. They did their best."

The official also lauded all those who exercised their democratic rights in the mini polls.

"We appreciate our ever dedicated members of staff, the fundraisers, local campaign teams and the many volunteers who dedicated their time, energy and resources in support of our candidates and the Party," Mr Tuju added.

He noted that the party will take stock of what transpired in the last by elections, learn from the experience and take appropriate action going forward.

The Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) bagged the Bonchari seat through its candidate Mr Pavel Oimeke who garnered 8,049 votes against Mr Opore of Jubilee who got 7,279 while Deputy President William Ruto-linked United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Teresa Bitutu received 6,964 votes.

In Juja, Jubilee candidate Susan Waititu managed 5,764 votes, losing to People's Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate Mr George Koimburi to got 12,159 votes.

In Rurii Ward, UDA candidate Francis Muraya won by garnering 4,178 votes against Jubilee's Peter Thinji who received 3,051 votes.

