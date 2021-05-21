Nigeria: 43rd CBN Senior Tennis Championships Serve Off in Abuja

Activities marking the 43rd edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria sponsored Senior Tennis Open Championships scheduled to run from May 20 to May 29 2021 served off at the Package 'B' of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja yesterday.

At the media unveiling of the Championship in Abuja yesterday by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi who represented the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.he said the objective of the championship remain to create a good platform for the discovery, harnessing and grooming of young talents and deploying them to represent the country at International Tennis tournaments like the Davies Cup and the Billie Jean Cup among others.

Nwanisobi added that it has over the years served as a platform to take young talents off the streets while affording them opportunities to channel their energy positively and showcasing their talent.

Just as it was in the past, winners at this year's tournament are expected to represent Nigeria at the Billie Jean Cup Tournament slated for June 15 to 20 and June 21 - 26, 2021 respectively.

The championship is expected to hold in various categories which include the men's singles, the women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and the wheelchair categories in both men's and women's singles.

Winner of the men's singles title will smile home with N1,000,000 (One million naira) and same goes to winner of the women's single title.

The qualifying rounds of the event started yesterday and is expected to end on May 23. The main draws will serve off on Monday 24 May, 2021.

Meanwhile, the defending champion of the women's singles category, Quadri Oyinlomo admitted that she is aware of the tough challenges ahead of her towards defending the title.

Oyinlomo who has won the Championships back-to-back promised to do her best once again to stay on the winning ways.