Ethiopia: General Election to Take Place On June 21

20 May 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) announced that the 6th General Election will be held on June 21, 2021.

NEBE Communication Advisor, Soliana Shimelis told journalists that the election will be conducted in places where voter registration has been finalized.

However, voting will not take place at places where voter registration did not take place, complaints were submitted, and places that the Board believes lack uniformity in voter registration, she added.

Accordingly, voting will not take place in Somali and Harari regions, Metekel Zone and other places that have security problems.

The advisor said the last voting day was postponed in order to recruit and train election officers and distribute the necessary logistics.

