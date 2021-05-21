Nigeria: Tikitaka Int'l Nigeria Holds Scouting Programme

21 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

TikiTaka International Nigeria has concluded plans to stage a five-day football scouting programme that will feature some of the most formidable youth teams in the country.

Disclosing this to Daily Trust yesterday, Team Manager of TikiTaka International Nigeria, Coach Yinka Olagbemiro said the exercise which will hold from 22-27 May at the Area 3 field is an opportunity for talented youngsters to be scouted for European clubs.

He named foreign scouts from top teams, B Hacken in Sweden, Cape Town FC of South Africa and UK based Nigerian scout and agent, Olushola Orelaja among those who will screen the players.

He said "TikiTaka International has been developing talents in Nigeria for over a decade. They have contributed to the development of youth football talents in the country by exposing them to international youth football tournaments in Denmark and Sweden."

Olagemiro added that female players will be accommodated because "Sweden is the home of women football and a top agent is coming there."

Youth teams lined up for the exercise are TikiTaka Nigeria's Gothia U-17 team and the main team, Ottasolo FC Ogun state, Kaduna United, Blue Oceans from Lagos, Digital FC Abuja and FC Hearts of Kano.

NWPFL side, Nasarawa Amazons, Naija Ratels, Dream Stars and Dynamic Plus Soccer Angels will feature in the female category.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

