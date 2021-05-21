Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Commissions 77th One District One Factory in Nsawam

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has commissioned Nano Foods Limited, a pineapple juice processing factory at Nsawam under the One District One Factory initiative.

The factory, formerly known as Astek, and renowned for its pineapple drinks, becomes the 77th factory in operation under the One District One Factory initiative, which was introduced by the government of President Akufo-Addo to industrialise the economy.

Speaking during the commissioning of the factory on Thursday May 20, Vice President Bawumia revealed that, Nano Foods, which has already provided about 100 direct jobs to the youth in the area, can process and package up to 6,000 mT of pineapple fruits into pineapple juice per annum.

This translates into 8 million cans of finished products per year, of which part of it would be exported to American and European markets.

SUCESS OF 1D1F

Vice President Bawumia highlighted the success story of the One District One Factory so far, pointing out its successful links with government's other transformationl projects such as the Planting for Food and Jobs.

"The One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative is a major component of the 10 - Point Industrial Transformational Agenda of the Government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo which is being implemented since 2017," Dr. Bawumia said.

"To date, a total of 232 projects are at various stages of implementation under the 1D1F initiative. Out of this, 76 factories are in operation with the Nano Foods pineapple processing factory being the 77th factory commissioned under 1D1F.

"The charge by the President is that we must move away from harvesters and exporters of low value unprocessed agricultural products, and we must do so in a hurry."

"Planting for Food and Jobs is our first step. 1D1F is the second step to linking agriculture and industry. This is the way to enhance agricultural productivity, scale production, add value to what we produce, create jobs, increase incomes, and improve livelihoods."

IMPACT OF 1D1F ON POST COVID-19 ECONOMIC RECOVERY

Vice President Bawumia also expressed optimism that the One District One Factory initiative, could be the game-changer in Ghana's post covid-19 economic recovery and transformation if well harnessed.

With economies around the world ravaged by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and countries planning to overcome the effects, Dr. Bawumia believes Ghana's strategic revitalisation of industries, which commenced before covid-19 struck, could play a key role in Ghana's economic recovery.

"Without doubt, if Ghanaians can capitalize on the innumerable benefits of the 1D1F, it could be a game changer for the post COVID-19 economic recovery and transformation of Ghana," Dr. Bawumia said.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, as the world continues to navigate the challenging times presented by the Covid-19, it is important that we explore all the opportunities in the traditional sectors of the economy to accelerate the economic transformation agenda led by the President."

"I can assure you of the unwavering effort and responsibility of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Government in stimulating economic growth, creating jobs, and promoting shared prosperity."

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremateng was among dignitaries who were present for the commissioning of the factory.