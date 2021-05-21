Gambia: The Battle for Sanity Has Begun

20 May 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Nothing is more insane than to carry a weapon for no other reason than to use it to take what belongs to others and kill or maim them if they refuse to bow down to one's desire.

There is no bravery in harming an unarmed person. There is no peace being in hiding and in the run after one perpetrates such banned action.

Which Gambian youth would be proud of being identified as a killer robber? Who would love a killer robber? Who would want to be hated for one's heinous crimes?

The time has come for young people to think before they act and measure possible outcome before action. A world where no one cares for the other cannot offer protection for anyone. Those who live by the sword will always perish by the sword. That is the law of the jungle.

As the old saying goes: "Look before you leap".

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.