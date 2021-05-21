Gambia: The Battle for Sanity Has Begun

Nothing is more insane than to carry a weapon for no other reason than to use it to take what belongs to others and kill or maim them if they refuse to bow down to one's desire.

There is no bravery in harming an unarmed person. There is no peace being in hiding and in the run after one perpetrates such banned action.

Which Gambian youth would be proud of being identified as a killer robber? Who would love a killer robber? Who would want to be hated for one's heinous crimes?

The time has come for young people to think before they act and measure possible outcome before action. A world where no one cares for the other cannot offer protection for anyone. Those who live by the sword will always perish by the sword. That is the law of the jungle.

As the old saying goes: "Look before you leap".