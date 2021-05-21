Tunisia-Germany - Climate Protection Through Circular Economy in Tunisia Project Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian-German "Climate Protection through Circular Economy in Tunisia" partnership project dubbed ProtecT was officially launched Thursday in the northern suburbs of Tunis.

An implementation contract was signed by representatives of the Ministry of Local Affairs and Environment, the National Waste Management Agency (French: ANGed) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) .

This project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) to the tune of 5 million euros (approximately 16.487 million dinars). It is part of Germany's support to help Tunisia meet its international commitments in relation to climate protection.

GIZ will help Tunisia build the capacities of its national and local actors in the integration of aspects related to the circular economy and climate change in solid waste management while promoting job creation and gender respect.

The main goals of the project , according to project partners, are assiting Tunisia in implementing its national waste management strategy and developing a stratergy for climate-friendly circular economy.in addition to consolidating the institutional capacities of key actors to implement the circular economy strategy.

The project also seeks to reposition ANGed by reinforcing its strategic and organisational role and consolidating municipalities' operational capacities through a training programme focused on the sustainable waste management system (treatment and recovery), the identification of needs, funding applications and developing municipal waste management plans.

ProtecT is intended to increase awareness of no less than 200 policy makers of circular economy principles, develop an environmental education programme in 10 pilot schools and enhance public-private partnership (PPP) in the waste management sector by launching a pilot project.

Cutting CO2 emissions by 35%

According to"ProtecT" project partners, the operationalization of a climate-friendly circular economy in Tunisia will help reduce by 950 Thousand tons of CO2 equivalent (35% of emissions by 2030) and support the creation of 70,000 jobs.