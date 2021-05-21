Kenya: Mangat Among Seven Ugandans Cleared for WRC Safari Rally

Nairobi — Jas Mangat leads a deep field of seven Ugandans for the WRC Safari Rally slated to run in Kenya from June 24-27.

Joining Mangat who finished third in the 2021 ARC Equator Rally, is current Ugandan Champion Yasin Nasser and three-time Uganda National Rally Champion (NRC) Ronald Ssebuguzi.

Others cleared by the Federation of Motorsports Clubs of Uganda (FMU) for the global event are NRC leader Duncan Mubiru aka Kikankane, Amaanraj Singh Rai, Kepha Walubi and Hassan Alwi.

In a letter to WRC Safari Rally organizers, Dipu Ruparelia, the FMU president said: "This is to inform you that seven drivers have been cleared by FMU to participate in the WRC Safari Rally. Any assistance rendered to them will be highly appreciated."

Of the seven, Mangat is the most successful on Kenyan soil having already chalked up three key podium finishes- twice on ARC Safari Rally and most recently on the revived ARC Equator Rally.

Mangat, who has rallied in Kenya since 2008, finished second behind Carl "Flash" Tundo in the 2011 edition of Safari Rally and third in 2018.

On his part, Ssebuguzi is a three-time champion in 2007, 2009, 2014 while Nasser is the reigning Uganda Champion.

Amaanraj is son of two-time Kenya Champion Sarbi Rai who was Kenya's number one Sikh driver in the 90s when he racked up back-to-back Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) titles.

Amaanraj is Rajbir Rai's brother and also a cousin to the high-flying Kabras Sugar Racing siblings Onkar and Tejveer who is the current Kenyan leader.

Amaanraj brings to Kenya a Ugandan license for the second occasion after gracing the Equator Rally last month.

For Walubi, he is no stranger to Kenyan gravel having already developed a penchant for KNRC events. He is now back in the saddle and so is Hassan Alwi, the 2016 Pearl of Africa rally winner and a two-time winner of the UMOSPOC Kabalega Rally.

The participation of Ugandans will nevertheless be decided when the entry list is finalized.

Entries for Safari opened last month and will close on May 25 (1800hours)

Ruparelia, the FMU President signed a letter authorizing Team Uganda for the event. Usually ASNs (FIA afiliate Federations) are required to write to organisers to authorize participants headed for competition in foreign countries