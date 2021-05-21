Egypt: U.S. Amb - Egypt Key Strategic Partner to U.S.

US ambassador in Cairo Jonathan R. Cohen said Egypt is a key strategic partner to the US.

During a visit to the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria WednesdayMay, 19, 2021 to reaffirm the strong US-Egyptian partnership, the US diplomat referred to great efforts, on the part of Egyptian officials in Delta, according to a statement.

He highlighted a US approach to promote ties with Egypt in the trade, cultural and education domains, along with a decade-long cooperation with Egypt to protect the environment, create job outlets and provide potable water.

The US diplomat visited Galina Agrofreeze plant; a processor of frozen fruits and vegetables.

Meantime, he visited Alex Apparels, also one of Egypt's top three apparel produces and exporters.

Alex Apparel sells all its products in the US and provides jobs in Alexandria.

The US diplomat met with Alexandria Governor Mohamed el-Sharif and Pope and Patriarch of Alexandria and all Africa Theodoros II.

He also inaugurated the US corner in Alexandria, that will host thousands of Egyptians at a state of the art facility promoting cultural and educational programs.