The Interior Ministry will release 645 prisoners upon a presidential pardon issued earlier on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. The ministry has been studying the files of prisoners to determine who should be released as part of the presidential pardon. Some of them will be freed on parole terms.

The step is part of the interior ministry's efforts to implement a modern concept of penal policy, provide inmates with all means of welfare and apply the procedures set for releasing rehabilitated convicts.