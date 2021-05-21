Egypt: Arab Youth Ministers Council to Hold 44th Round Under Yemen On Thursday

The Council of Arab Youth and Sports Ministers will hold its 44th round virtually next Thursday under Yemen chairmainship.

The event will be preceded on Wednesday by a meeting of the 66th round of the executive bureau of the council under Egypt with the memberships of Jordan, UAE, Tunisia, Saud Arabia, Iraq, Oman, Palestine, Kuwait and Libya.

In statements on Thursday, Assistant Secretary General of Arab League Haifa abu Ghazala said the AL general secretariat urged holding meetings of the youth, sports and finance committees on May 23-25 via video conference.

Abu Ghazala pointed out the challenges facing the Arab region as regards the repercussions of the coronavirus and the international and regional changes, especially concerning the Arab youth.

She asserted the serious and continued interest of leaders, youth ministers and Arab countries in the future of Arab youth.

Abul Ghazala reiterated the support of the AL to the Arab youth and boosting cooperation and coordination between the ministries of youth and sports in the Arab countries to face coronavirus via working together to take the measures suitable for protecting the Arab youth from this pandemic.

The event will tackle a number of issues serving the Arab youth.