Egypt: Statement By H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi During the Session On External Financing and Debt At Paris Conference

Your Excellency, President Emmanuel Macron,

Ladies and Gentlemen, Heads of State and Government,

Great Attendances,

At the outset, I would like to commend the initiative of His Excellency, President Macron to hold this summit. It represents a genuine opportunity for consultations on ways to fund African countries' economies, especially in the phase of the economic slowdown entailed by Coronavirus pandemic repercussions on the whole world today. Consequently, this affects the efforts of African countries to achieve development and to resume the implementation of the goals of the 2030 Agenda and the African Union's (AU's) "Agenda 2063".

Ladies and Gentlemen,

The African continent has witnessed an unprecedented acceleration in the economic growth rates during the pre-pandemic period, thus, it became a destination to cross-border investment movement. Evidences point out that the volume of support presented to the continent is considerably less than its actual needs. Currently, this is obviously seen in the weak access of coronavirus vaccine to African states' citizens which contributes to the exacerbation of economic and social problems resulting from the pandemic.

All what has been achieved by the African continent regarding economic development, today witness tangible regression due to the negative repercussions of the pandemic that clearly reduced its states' income resources of foreign currency. This has also resulted in great pressures on the volume of liquidity available to Africa. This is besides the inability to approve stimulus packages to overcome the current economic stumbling like western states; which is reflected on Africa's ability of recovery from the consequences of the current crisis.

Accordingly, Egypt calls on the international community to provide the necessary support that the African countries need in light of considerations of justice and solidarity in facing the pandemic, that the world will not be able to overcome without all countries having access to the vaccinations necessary to restart the economic life.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

However, the challenges facing the African continent outnumber the available support, we cannot fail to commend the international initiatives that were launched to support the economies affected by the repercussions of the pandemic. From these initiatives, the initiative to suspend and restructure debt service and new releases of the International Monetary Fund of special drawing rights. In this context, Egypt calls for supporting the African continent's request to increase its share of these rights by redirecting part of the units that will not be used by some member states of the Fund to find financing mechanisms that help middle and low-income countries in the African continent to provide vaccines and work to restore growth rates.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Egypt found itself compelled to deal with the financial difficulties associated with the pandemic while working on the making the ambitious economic reform program a success which requires managing the government expenditure and controlling the budget deficit. However, the early implementation of this program in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund has contributed to enhancing the resilience of the Egyptian economy and enabled the government to take effective measures that included implementing stimulating monetary and fiscal policies, re-prioritizing the investment plans and focusing on the sectors that are characterized by their resilience and ability in a rapid recovery.

Despite all that, Egypt is still facing the tough challenges posed by the pandemic as all other Africa's states. Therefore, the international cooperation for providing necessary mechanisms and tools to support Africa's states in this critical juncture is the best way for overcoming this plight, returning to the economic development path and achieving prosperity for our African peoples.

Thank You