Egypt: FM Says Utmost Efforts Exerted to De-Escalate Tension in Palestinian Territories

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry underlined the directives of the political leadership to exert utmost efforts to end tension, restore stability and stem the bloodletting in the Palestinian territories and coordinate with the Palestinian authorities to offer them all the help and support they need during the present critical circumstances.

His remarks came at a meeting he held here Thursday 20/5/2021 with member of the Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee and the Central Committee of Fatah Movement Azzam al Ahmad.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Hafez, the Egyptian top diplomat reviewed all intensive moves and contacts that Egypt has made on all fronts to de-escalate tension in the Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip and support all urgent efforts to calm the volatile situation.

The minister stressed the importance of continuing regional and international efforts to end the current crisis and resuscitate peace negotiations to pave the way for reaching a two-state solution that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and in a way that serves regional security and stability, the spokesman said.

For his part, Ahmad expressed the appreciation of the Palestinian leadership and people for the Egyptian stance in support of the Palestinian cause, as well as Egypt's arduous efforts to resolve the current crisis and protect the Palestinian rights.

He also praised the presidential initiative for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.