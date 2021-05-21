Egypt: FM Says Utmost Efforts Exerted to De-Escalate Tension in Palestinian Territories

20 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry underlined the directives of the political leadership to exert utmost efforts to end tension, restore stability and stem the bloodletting in the Palestinian territories and coordinate with the Palestinian authorities to offer them all the help and support they need during the present critical circumstances.

His remarks came at a meeting he held here Thursday 20/5/2021 with member of the Palestine Liberation Organization Executive Committee and the Central Committee of Fatah Movement Azzam al Ahmad.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Hafez, the Egyptian top diplomat reviewed all intensive moves and contacts that Egypt has made on all fronts to de-escalate tension in the Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip and support all urgent efforts to calm the volatile situation.

The minister stressed the importance of continuing regional and international efforts to end the current crisis and resuscitate peace negotiations to pave the way for reaching a two-state solution that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and in a way that serves regional security and stability, the spokesman said.

For his part, Ahmad expressed the appreciation of the Palestinian leadership and people for the Egyptian stance in support of the Palestinian cause, as well as Egypt's arduous efforts to resolve the current crisis and protect the Palestinian rights.

He also praised the presidential initiative for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.