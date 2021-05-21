Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives Phone Call From U.S. President

20 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Thursday 20/5/2021 a phone call from US President Joe Biden.

During the call, they had discussions and exchanged views on ceasing violence and stopping its escalation in the Palestinian territories.

