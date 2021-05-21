Egypt: PM Urges Citizens to Receive Coronavirus Vaccine

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Thursday 20/5/2021 urged all citizens to receive the coronavirus vaccine, stressing that all types of vaccines approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority and the Ministry of Health have proven safe across the world.

"Our goal is to secure our people from the severity of this disease. All scientific studies and the World Health Organization say the vaccine reduces the chance of having the disease and its severity," Madbouli said in statements to state television during his tour of the main coronavirus vaccination center in Cairo's Nasr City district.

The prime minister said he was keen to follow up work at the center and meet a host of people getting inoculated there.

Upon directives from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the State is striving to provide and make available the largest possible amount of coronavirus vaccines to all Egyptian citizens, Madbouli noted.

In this regard, he said more than 2.2 million shots of the vaccine have been received over the past week, adding that over 5-6 million other jabs are due to be available next month.