Egypt: PM Urges Citizens to Receive Coronavirus Vaccine

20 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli on Thursday 20/5/2021 urged all citizens to receive the coronavirus vaccine, stressing that all types of vaccines approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority and the Ministry of Health have proven safe across the world.

"Our goal is to secure our people from the severity of this disease. All scientific studies and the World Health Organization say the vaccine reduces the chance of having the disease and its severity," Madbouli said in statements to state television during his tour of the main coronavirus vaccination center in Cairo's Nasr City district.

The prime minister said he was keen to follow up work at the center and meet a host of people getting inoculated there.

Upon directives from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the State is striving to provide and make available the largest possible amount of coronavirus vaccines to all Egyptian citizens, Madbouli noted.

In this regard, he said more than 2.2 million shots of the vaccine have been received over the past week, adding that over 5-6 million other jabs are due to be available next month.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.