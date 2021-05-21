Egypt: Transport Minister Inspects 1st Phase of Upgrading Upper Egypt Western Road

Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir inspected Thursday 20/5/2021 the 1st phase of Upper Egypt Western Desert Road development project ahead of its official inauguration.

In statements during the tour, the minister said the 1st phase includes revamping and widening the Cairo-Menya 230 km highway plus adding three lanes in each direction to it to serve heavy trucks coming from mines and quarries in Upper Egypt to Cairo.

The upgrade operations are carried out in line with highest quality standards in this regard and amid tight health precautionary measures due to the coronavirus, Wazir said.

He added that all overhauling efforts are part of a 7,000 km national road development plan worth EGP 175 billion.