Sierra Leone: UK Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Girl's Education Meets Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio, Discusses Country's Free Quality Education

20 May 2021
Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)
press release

State House, Freetown, Thursday 20 May 2021- The United Kingdom Special Envoy for Girl's Education, Helen Grant, today commended His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio for his bold and brave steps in making education a priority.

Grant, who is a UK Member of Parliament, said that they were in Sierra Leone to learn about ways the country had successfully implemented the Free Quality Education and the radical inclusion policy and to also learn how their funds were being utilised.

She said they believed in the successes of the government, adding that they had visited schools in Tombo, Hastings and the School for the Blind.

Madam Grant also commended President Bio for considering to abolish the death penalty, noting that Sierra Leone and the United Kingdom had a lot in common.

Director of Education in the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, Madam Alisha Herbert, reiterated their delight in the steps taken by President Bio on the radical inclusion policy and other areas to boost the free quality education initiative.

Addressing the team, President Bio said that he was happy to receive them, especially when they were in the country to talk about his government's flagship programme. He further thanked the British government for their continued support to Sierra Leone, adding that there would be no headway in this present century without quality education and that was why his government was focused on human capital development.

He also stated that notwithstanding challenges in other areas of governance, his government had prioritised education by allocating 21% of government's annual budget to the sector, adding that it was a foundation for sustainable development.

For More Enquiries: State House Media and Communications Unit

Read the original article on Sierra Leone Government.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Sierra Leone Government

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.