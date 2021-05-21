Uganda: Vipers' Case for Defence

There were some wet eyes at St. Mary's Stadium, Kitende on Tuesday. Vipers' collapse from a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Mbarara City was too much to bear for some.

That punctured their StarTimes Uganda Premier League title push but didn't not deflate it entirely. They are no longer in control of their title defence.

Third on 53 points, two behind leaders Express (55) above them and five adrift of second placed URA (54), the Venoms can only hope for their rivals to drop points.

But such is life and football. Coach Fred Kajoba cannot dwell on that loss. His team must find everything in their resolve for the journey to Kavumba to play one of the season's fairytales, Bright Stars, today.

Unbeaten streak

After a flirt with relegation last season, coach Baker Mbowa is unbeaten in the last 10 league games, winning seven.

Samuel Kayongo Ssekamate has lit up this phase to take his season tally to 12, four less than the Yunus Sentamu's league-leading 16.

In this spell, Ssekamate, a former KCCA striker, has clinched the Pilsner Player and Real Stars' Footballer of the month awards.Shutting him out in central to what Vipers, breached 21 times this season, will try to do. Kajoba, a former Bright Stars coach, was heavily critical of central defender Rashid Toha. His rustiness showed.

Worst-ever

"That was his worst day at office but he still has a chance since he played well in the other four matches he was involved in earlier," Kajoba revealed at a charged post-match briefing.

He now adds that: "Kayongo has the potential to hurt us because many players double their efforts when they face us to hike their market value."

So how does Kajoba mend his ever-changing team defensively that has only seen Paul Willa selected consistently?

Doctors' hope

"The doctors have given me hope that (Livingstone) Mulondo, (Halid) Lwaliwa, Disan (Galiwango) and (Aziz) Kayondo will be back against Bright Stars. (Youngster Jacob) Okao can also get a chance after writing his Senior Six exams," Kajoba says.

Versatile defender Bashir Asiku remains indefinitely suspended by the club for improper behavior.

However, for all their fragility this week, Vipers remain the league's leading scorers on 55 goals, seven better than the next-best net busters Police.

That's the attack Mbowa must shut out to keep his team bouncing towards the end of the 30-game season.

Express pulling away

If Vipers were to slip-up, Express could even build a bigger gulf between them and the reigning champions with victory over relegation side Kitara. That would be a seventh win in seven games.

The Red Eagles are coming off a 4-0 mauling of Busoga United and coach Wasswa Bbosa has every right to dream about a first league title in nine years and seventh overall for Uganda's oldest club.

"We are taking each game at a time but we are determined to go through the remaining five matches with similar force," Bbosa says.

UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

TODAY'S FIXTURES - 4PM

Express vs. Kitara, Wankulukuku

Bright Stars vs. Vipers, Kavumba

Myda vs. Wakiso Giants, Tororo

SUPL Table Standings

p w d l f a pts

1. Express 25 16 7 2 40 13 55

2. URA 25 16 6 3 39 17 54

3. Vipers 25 16 5 4 55 21 53

4. KCCA 25 12 6 7 47 19 42

5.Bright Stars 25 11 8 6 39 25 41

6. Police 25 11 6 8 49 29 39

7. UPDF 25 10 4 11 31 36 34

8. Wakiso Giants25 7 12 6 40 32 33

9. SC Villa 25 8 9 8 27 28 33

10. Mbarara City25 8 8 9 26 33 32

11. Onduparaka 25 8 4 13 24 42 28

12. BUL 25 7 6 12 30 39 27

13. Busoga Utd 25 6 8 11 20 41 26

14. Kyetume 25 5 8 12 27 43 23

15. Myda 25 3 5 17 30 69 14

16. Kitara 25 3 4 18 33 70 13