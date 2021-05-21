Uganda: Drama As Police Officers Flee Checkpoint Over Cobra

P. Schreiner/Pixabay
(file photo)
21 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By David Awori

Police officers manning Sofia Police checkpoint in Busia Town were on Wednesday sent scampering for safety after discovering a three-metre long cobra in one of the bags they were checking.

According to the officers, the owner of the bag, who was crossing the border from Uganda to Kenya through the Sofia porous border, escaped after being summoned to have his bag subjected to a routine search.

Mr Jackson Bwire, who was at the checkpoint, said police officers fled from the bag, which was brown in colour, without ascertaining its contents.

"I have seen policemen breaking up riots, but little did I know that they fear for their lives; despite having guns, I saw them fleeing from the bag like children," Mr Bwire said.

One of the officers, who declined to be named, said they panicked because they never expected someone to carry such a venomous snake in a bag.

"God was on my side, otherwise that snake was going to bite me if I had placed my hand inside [the bag]".

The officers later returned and fastened the bag before the reptile could crawl out. It was later cautiously taken to Busia Central Police Station awaiting relocation by the Uganda Wildlife Authority.

Mr John Achila, the resident district commissioner, said they are determined to establish the person who was in possession of the snake, its destination and purpose.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.