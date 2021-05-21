Uganda: Inzikuru Champions Women's Cause for Mubs Run

Dorcus Inzikuru grew into a household name in the 2000s after excelling on the track for Uganda with various accolades.

Her springiness and resolve earned her the nickname 'Arua Gazelle' as she dominated the 3000m steeplechase race, winning gold at the 2005 World Championships, 2005 World Athletics and 2006 Commonwealth Games. She had earlier won gold in 5000m at the 2000 World Junior Championships.

Years after embracing life off the track, Inzikuru is trying to replicate her track excellence by empowering women with disabilities through the annual Makerere University Business School (Mubs) Alumni Run scheduled for July 18. At a fee of Shs20,000, one can participate in an effort to enable women with disabilities to get university education.

"Everyone is welcome because we need to give these women a fair chance at life. Most of them cannot afford university education yet they deserve it. The more people, the more support we shall collect," said Inzikuru, who is also a Mubs alumni.

The ceremony was graced by State Minister for Animal Industry Bright Rwamirama, Mubs chairman Isaac Ngobya, Guild President Robinson Ogwang, Mubs deputy principal professor Moses Muhwezi and Nakawa mayor Paul Mugambe at the university.