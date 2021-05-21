Gambia Registers Two New Covid-19 Cases

20 May 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has on Thursday 20th May 2021 registered two new cases of Coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to five thousand, nine hundred and sixty-eight.

100% were Ill seeking healthcare due to suspicion of COVID-19. The cases were all males aged 47 & 48 years.

No new COVID-19-related death was registered, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and seventy-five.

This is the 316th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on 16th March 2020. The Gambia currently has no one in hotel quarantine, but has sixty-six active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said a total of one hundred and ninety-two new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, Njai said two new samples tested positive, representing a 1.0% positivity test rate.

No COVID-19 patient was newly discharged from the treatment centres, while 10 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation. Four COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.