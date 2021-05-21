Gambia Registers Two New Covid-19 Cases

The Gambia has on Thursday 20th May 2021 registered two new cases of Coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to five thousand, nine hundred and sixty-eight.

100% were Ill seeking healthcare due to suspicion of COVID-19. The cases were all males aged 47 & 48 years.

No new COVID-19-related death was registered, bringing the total number of deaths since March 2020 to one hundred and seventy-five.

This is the 316th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on 16th March 2020. The Gambia currently has no one in hotel quarantine, but has sixty-six active cases.

Modou Njai, the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health, said a total of one hundred and ninety-two new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, Njai said two new samples tested positive, representing a 1.0% positivity test rate.

No COVID-19 patient was newly discharged from the treatment centres, while 10 got discharged at least 10 days from the day they tested positive but evaded institutional isolation. Four COVID-19 patients are currently on oxygen therapy.