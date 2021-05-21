Gambia: The Danger of Counterfeit

20 May 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The National Intelligence organs should periodically engage banks to find out whether they have had any reports of counterfeit currencies circulating.

No state is immune to infiltration by those engaged in the production and circulation of counterfeit currencies. It is common to easily dismiss minor incidents not knowing that a financial institution could be rendered bankrupt if it allows infiltration of counterfeit money.

There is therefore need for a preventive strategy to deal with such a menace. The state should take note and look out for such infiltration.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Plans Underway to Exhume, Rebury Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.