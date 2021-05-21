Gambia: The Danger of Counterfeit

The National Intelligence organs should periodically engage banks to find out whether they have had any reports of counterfeit currencies circulating.

No state is immune to infiltration by those engaged in the production and circulation of counterfeit currencies. It is common to easily dismiss minor incidents not knowing that a financial institution could be rendered bankrupt if it allows infiltration of counterfeit money.

There is therefore need for a preventive strategy to deal with such a menace. The state should take note and look out for such infiltration.