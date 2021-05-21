Africa: The SIMs 4 Have Finally Revealed Some More Details About the First Game Pack for 2021. Set for Release On 1 June 2021 On Al Platforms, the Dlc Will Centre Around a New House Flipper Career - an Official One This Time, Not the One We've All Been Doing Without Having a Pack for It, of Course.

20 May 2021
ExtraTime Media (Cape Town)

There had been much speculation about what the next Sims 4 Game Pack would be, with theories ranging from werewolves to heists. But after being strung along, players now know that The Sims 4: Dream Home Decorator is the new Game Pack for the simulation franchise.

This brings the GP total to ten and the official description for the new Sims 4 Game Pack reads as follows:

Build your professional reputation as an Interior Decorator! Get to know every Sim's Likes and Dislikes before you start designing to deliver the perfect renovation for each client. Once you've worked your magic, get ready to see the astonished look on your client's face with the big reveal!

Sectional sofas coming to The Sims 4

There was an inkling that this would be a thing already when, during a recent live stream, the option to automate sectional sofas was visible on the screen of one of the Sim Gurus' screen.

A modular sofa is also one of the objects shown on one of the official screens released for the new Dream Home Decorator Game Pack for The Sims 4.

An official blog post introducing a new pre-made Sim, Patina Wainscot, listed sectional sofas and modular shelving units as two of the objects players can look forward to.

As is usually the case with new DLC reveals, only snippets of what to expect from the upcoming pack has been revealed with further details expected during the deep dive live stream scheduled for 25 May 2021.

A Sims 4 base game update will precede the release of this new Game Pack and players also have an Expansion Pack (details TBA) to look forward to before the end of July, as per the recently announced Sims Summer Line Up (northern hemisphere, obvs).

The trailer for the upcoming pack does give some sense of what players can expect from the new Interior Decorator career. This 'active' career looks like it will follow a similar task-based style as introduced in the Paranormal Stuff Pack for the Paranormal Investigator career.

In the trailer, a task panel shows a Gig Tasks list and additional information like client budget and how much the job pays.

Sims 4 Dream Home Decorator Game Pack trailer video

Want all the best bits from our stuff about The Sims delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our Sims newsletter here. You can also give us a follow on Google News (Hit the star icon in the top right corner to do so).

This article first appeared on Extra Time Media and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 ExtraTime Media. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'Please Call Me' Case to Cost South African Cell Giant Billions?
African Researchers 'A Step Closer' to Lasting Mosquito Repellent
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.